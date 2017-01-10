Our Town Charlottesville meetings continue Thursday
Published Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, 5:56 pm
Our Town Charlottesville, a series of town hall style meetings in all of Charlottesville’s neighborhoods, will continue on Thursday, January 12 with a meeting for the Belmont, Carlton and Woolen Mills neighborhoods from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Clark Elementary School, 1000 Belmont Avenue.
These meetings are part of a series of community conversations that began in 2010 by a council initiative. City residents are encouraged to attend these informal meetings to discuss emerging issues, ask questions or share concerns with City Council and staff about their neighborhoods or the City at large.
The entire community is welcome to attend any meeting, but issues related to the neighborhoods specified for a given evening will have priority.
Dinner and childcare will be provided. Dinner will be served at 6:00 pm, the meeting will begin at approximately 6:30 pm.
For more information and for a schedule of future meetings, click here.
