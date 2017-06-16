 jump to example.com

Charlottesville man charged in Staunton shooting

Published Friday, Jun. 16, 2017, 2:38 pm

As part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Orange Street on June 7, Keith R. Johnson, 33, of Charlottesville has been charged with the following offenses:

  • One count of attempted murder of Nathaniel Perkins, 41, of Waynesboro
  • One count of attempted murder of Duane Perkins, 37, of Staunton
  • Two counts of attempted robbery with a weapon
  • Two counts of use of firearm in the commission of a felony
  • One count willfully discharging a firearm w/in 1,000 feet of a school
  • One count of shooting at an occupied vehicle
  • One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • One count of felony destruction of property

On June 8, it was reported that Johnson was the victim of a gunshot wound.  It has since been determined that Johnson was involved in the attempted robbery of two men.  During the course of the incident Johnson opened fire on the men who were not injured.  One of the men returned fire striking Johnson.

The investigation continues and additional charges may be forthcoming.

