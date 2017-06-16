Charlottesville man charged in Staunton shooting

As part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Orange Street on June 7, Keith R. Johnson, 33, of Charlottesville has been charged with the following offenses:

One count of attempted murder of Nathaniel Perkins, 41, of Waynesboro

One count of attempted murder of Duane Perkins, 37, of Staunton

Two counts of attempted robbery with a weapon

Two counts of use of firearm in the commission of a felony

One count willfully discharging a firearm w/in 1,000 feet of a school

One count of shooting at an occupied vehicle

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One count of felony destruction of property

On June 8, it was reported that Johnson was the victim of a gunshot wound. It has since been determined that Johnson was involved in the attempted robbery of two men. During the course of the incident Johnson opened fire on the men who were not injured. One of the men returned fire striking Johnson.

The investigation continues and additional charges may be forthcoming.