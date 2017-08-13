 jump to example.com

Charlottesville man arrested, charged with spitting on white supremacist

Published Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 4:56 pm

Virginia State Police charged a Charlottesville man with misdemeanor assault and battery Sunday (Aug. 13) afternoon in downtown Charlottesville.

charlottesvilleRobert K. Litzenberger, 47, of Charlottesville, Va., was arrested at 2:56 p.m. after the trooper observed him spit on Jason Kessler.

Kessler was walking away from a press conference that he had called to tout his failed #UniteTheRight rally when the assault occurred.

During Kessler’s press conference, a crowd gathered. As the crowd grew more hostile towards Kessler, police provided him a safe exit from the site.

