Charlottesville makes victim, witness assistance services available

In response to the events of August 12th the Office of Victim and Witness Assistance for the City of Charlottesville would like to ensure that people who have been injured are aware that they may be eligible for assistance.

Many people who were victims of crime on the 12th have been in contact with the office or the police, but there may be other people who have not.

The city wants to make sure that everyone knows of the resources that are available to crime victims through its Victim and Witness Assistance Program.

The program serves as a source of information and resources for crime victims, whether or not they choose to make a report to the police. Victims who want more information about the process of reporting a crime, have questions about our services, or need referrals to community resources may call the office for help at (434) 970-3176.

The specially trained staff has been in contact with many of the victims of crime from August 12th. The city would like to make sure that all victims from the 12th are aware of the Virginia Victim Fund. This special fund was established in Virginia to pay for qualifying expenses of victims who suffer personal physical injury, emotional injury, or death as a result of a violent crime and are willing to participate in the criminal justice process, if needed. It can cover medical expenses, mental health expenses, lost wages and some other crime-related expenses that total over $100. It will not cover costs for pain and suffering or property loss.

Victims who have not been in contact with the Charlottesville Police Department or the Victim and Witness Assistance Program are encouraged to call our office for more information.