Charlottesville hosts Women & Minority Business Expo

Published Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 12:02 am

charlottesvilleJoin the City of Charlottesville in support of women and minority-owned businesses in the local community at the Women & Minority Business Expo on Thursday, October 26th from 10:00am until 1:00pm at Jefferson School City Center Carver Recreation Center in downtown Charlottesville.

Over 40 exhibitors will be participating from a wide variety of industries including: food and catering; clothing and beauty; health and fitness; educational training and tutoring; coaching, financial, and photography services, and much more.

Stop by the tables and find out about the products and services women and minority-businesses can offer your home, office, or organization. The event is open to the public and attendance is free.

The Charlottesville Women & Minority Business Expo is sponsored by the City of Charlottesville in partnership with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business Diversity Council, the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, the Community Investment Collaborative, and Forward/Adelante.

Get the latest information about the expo and participating exhibitors at www.charlottesville.org/econdev.

 

