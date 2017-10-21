Charlottesville Free Trolley, Route 9 to detour

Due to the UVA football game against Boston College on Saturday, October 21, Charlottesville Area Transit will detour the Free Trolley.

Bus stops along Maury Avenue, Alderman Road, McCormick Road, and portions of Jefferson Park Avenue will not be served.

The detour will begin at 9:30 AM and last until two hours post game. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 PM.

During the detour, the Free Trolley will follow Jefferson Park Avenue to Emmet Street where it will travel north until it reaches University Avenue.

Passengers who are trying to reach Scott Stadium should use either the Jefferson Park Avenue @ Cabell Hall bus stop (#11155) or the Emmet Street @ the Central Grounds Parking Garage bus stop (#10472).

Route 9 Detour

Due to construction work on the Dairy Bridge, Route 9 will not serve stops north of Rt 250 on Saturday, 10/21 and Sunday, 10/22. The route will use the Gentry Lane @ Walker Upper Elementary School bus stop (#18022) as the time point.

Free Rides on Route 7

UVA fans who hold a game day ticket can ride Route 7 for free. Free rides will be honored from 9:30 AM until two hours post game.

Route 7 serves bus stops near the downtown parking garages and along Emmet Street by University Hall and the John Paul Jones Arena.