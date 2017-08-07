Charlottesville Fire Department awarded CFAI Accredited Agency status

The Charlottesville Fire Department has been awarded Accredited Agency status by the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE) and Commission on Fire Accreditation International(CFAI). Charlottesville Fire is one of only 233 CFAI Accredited fire departments in the world and one of only 54 departments in North America to achieve both CFAI Accredited Agency status and an Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class 1 rating. The Accredited Agency status is valid for 5 years and requires the department to submit an annual compliance report.

“Our firefighters do an outstanding job every day providing exceptional services to our community. Achieving this recognition is a direct reflection of their hard work and commitment to our mission.” said Fire Chief Andrew Baxter. “The CFAI Accredited Agency status and the ISO Class 1 rating reflect a long-term commitment to public safety by our department members, our community, City leadership, and our elected officials”

The CFAI Accreditation Model requires the development of strategic plan and comprehensive community risk assessment, along with the completion of a rigorous self-assessment of agency programs and performance in all areas. The documents undergo a thorough review by a peer-assessment team of industry experts and an onsite visit is conducted to validate the performance of the department and quality of services. The accreditation process culminates with a hearing and presentation before the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

“The accreditation framework has been invaluable in keeping our department focused on achieving our strategic goals” said Fire Chief Andrew Baxter. “Our community and our firefighters deserve leadership that provides a clear compass point for the direction of our department. The CFAI accreditation model helps our department achieve and refine that focus and gives community members and our firefighters a way to hold us accountable to industry best-practices.”