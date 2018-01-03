Charlottesville ends parking meter pilot program

Charlottesville City Council voted Tuesday to suspend the on-street parking meter pilot program indefinitely pending re-evaluation.

The parking meter pilot program was launched on September 5, 2017 following consultant recommendations from a 2015 comprehensive parking study. The program, which ran for 72 days before being temporarily suspended for the holidays, covered 105 on-street parking spaces surrounding the mall.

While payment will no longer be required, the two hour time restriction indicated on signage at these spaces will still apply. Visitors staying longer than two hours are encouraged to use the parking garage.