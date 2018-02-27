Charlottesville EEOC office to speak on workplace discrimination

The Director of the Richmond Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Office, Daron Calhoun will be in Charlottesville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center to talk with community members who are interested in learning how to address discrimination in the workplace.

A presentation on what is workplace discrimination and the steps you can take as an employee should you feel that you are being treated differently because of your skin color, sex, age, national origin or other protected classes will be the focus of the community discussion.

For more information, contact the Office of Human Rights at 434-970-3023, www.charlottesville.org/humanrights.





