Charlottesville Comprehensive Plan update kicks off May 8
The City of Charlottesville will kick-off the 2018 Comprehensive Plan Update on Monday May, 8 at Carver Recreation Center from 1pm to 3pm.
The Comprehensive Plan is the community’s vision and guides decision making on topics like:
* Land Use (development and growth)
* Housing (affordability and access)
* Transportation (all modes of transit and parking)
A series of workshops will be held in May and June to gather feedback from the community on how the update to the Comprehensive Plan should be shaped. The Public is encouraged to attend one or all of these workshops and be part of the process.
All four workshops will be identical in format and information covered.
The workshop schedule is as follows:
Monday May 8, 2017
Carver Recreation Center Banquet Space
1pm – 3pm
233 4th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Thursday May 11, 2017
Venable Elementary School Gymnasium
5pm to 7pm
406 14th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Wednesday May 31, 2017
Buford Middle School Cafeteria
7pm to 9pm
1000 Cherry Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Wednesday June 21, 2017
Charlottesville High School Atrium
6pm to 8pm
1400 Melbourne Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Discussion