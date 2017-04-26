 jump to example.com

Charlottesville Community Job Fair at John Paul Jones Arena

Published Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017, 9:39 am

The 2017 Charlottesville Community Job Fair will be held Thursday, May 4th from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

charlottesvilleAs the largest community job fair of its kind in Central Virginia, over 80 exhibitors from a wide variety of industries will be represented! Entry level to upper level management positions will be available, so there’s something for everyone!

The fair is open to the public and is ideal for anyone in our community who is in search of a new job or second job. Participation in this event is free – to get quicker access to employers the day of the event, please pre-register at: www.charlottesville.org/jobfair.

The job fair will also provide an onsite resource room where job seekers can get help with resume writing, interview tips, etc., and job seekers will have access to local resource agencies such as the Adult Learning Center, JAUNT, and RideShare.

The job fair is sponsored by the City of Charlottesville in partnership with Albemarle County, the Department of Aging and Rehab Services, Offender Aid & Restoration, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Piedmont Workforce Network, the Adult Learning Center, the Virginia Employment Commission, and the Virginia Workforce Center – Charlottesville.

Get the latest information about the job fair and participating employers at www.charlottesville.org/jobfair.

