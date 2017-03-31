Charlottesville City Market returns Saturday

The popular City Market will kick off its 2017 season on Saturday, April 1 from 7 am – noon. The market features over 100 local vendors that sell a variety of fresh produce, herbs, plants, meats, crafts, baked goods and much, much, more…

City Market, which is managed by the City of Charlottesville Department of Parks & Recreation, provides a fun, safe, family-friendly environment for local vendors to display and sell their home-grown or hand-made products.

Customers who receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) can turn $10 into $30 with the help of matching vouchers from Market Central and the International Rescue Committee. Debit cards will also be accepted.

Residents will also be able to drop-off their compostable materials at the City Market again this year. For more information regarding the composting program, please visit www.charlottesville.org/composting or you can contact them at composting@charlottesville.org.

Come see everything the City Market has to offer every Saturday, 7 AM – 12 Noon, April – October; located downtown at 100 Water Street across from the Water St. Parking Garage.

For more information about the City Market, please visit www.charlottesville.org/citymarket or contact market management at citymarket@charlottesville.org.