Charlottesville City Market hours change Nov. 4

To give customers and vendors the most sunshine possible on market days, the Charlottesville City Market will change its operating hours to 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting this Saturday, November 4th for the remainder of the 2017 season.

The Holiday Market will begin November 25 and operate on the same 8:00 am to 1:00 pm schedule.

For more information about the City Market, please contact the City Market at (434) 970-3371 or citymarket@charlottesville.org.