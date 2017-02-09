Charlottesville reconfiguring pedestrian access to Belmont Bridge
Published Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 12:39 pm
Front Page » Events » Charlottesville reconfiguring pedestrian access to Belmont Bridge
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The City of Charlottesville will be reconfiguring pedestrian access adjacent to the southbound lane of the Belmont Bridge in late February.
Based on the most recent inspection from the City’s structural consulting firm, Mid-Atlantic Engineering, the condition of the sidewalk has degraded to a point where it has become a safety concern.
This work is similar to that which occurred several years ago when the northbound sidewalk was closed; however, closing the southbound sidewalk will require additional measures to ensure safe pedestrian access.
In order to maintain pedestrian access, vehicular traffic will be shifted to the inside southbound lane and pedestrian traffic will use the outside southbound lane. Pedestrians will be protected from vehicular traffic by a continuous concrete barrier. In addition, southbound bicycle traffic will be permitted to use this protected area, as the full width will be 10′ wide, similar to a multiuse trail. Pavement marking, signage and ADA ramps will also be installed. These adjustments will allow for continued pedestrian access with minimal impact to vehicular traffic as the southbound bridge is largely striped for one lane of travel.
A notice regarding this work was sent to neighboring properties and the adjoining Neighborhood Association representatives.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion