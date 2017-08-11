 jump to example.com

Charlottesville Area Transit detours for Saturday event

Published Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 12:05 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

In response to scheduled road closures, Charlottesville Area Transit will detour multiple routes Saturday, August 12.

Routes that typically travel along Market Street will detour from service startup until 6:00 PM.

  • Free Trolley – Instead of crossing the mall on 2nd Street, the Free Trolley will turn right off of West Main Street onto Ridge Street. From Ridge Street, the route will turn left onto Monticello Avenue, left onto Avon Street, and right onto East Market Street where it will resume its normal route.
  • Route 3 – Instead of traveling on Ridge McIntire Road and Market Street when returning from Southwood, Route 3 will turn right off of Ridge Street onto Monticello Avenue. From Monticello Avenue, the route will turn left onto Avon Street and right onto Hinton Avenue where it will resume its normal route.
  • Route 4 – Instead of traveling on Ridge McIntire Road when returning from the UVA Hospital, Route 4 will turn right off of Ridge Street onto Monticello Avenue. From Monticello Avenue, the route will turn left onto Avon Street and right onto East Market Street where it will resume its normal route.
  • Route 6 – When leaving Crescent Hall on the inbound trip towards the Downtown Transit Station, Route 6 will turn right onto Monticello Avenue, left onto Avon Street, and right onto East Market Street where it will resume its normal route.
  • Route 7 – Instead of using Ridge McIntire Road and Market Street when returning downtown, Route 7 will turn right off of West Main Street onto Ridge Street. From Ridge Street, the route will turn left onto Monticello Avenue, left onto Avon Street, and right onto East Market Street where it will resume its normal route.
  • Route 8 – Instead of using Market Street on the inbound trip towards the Downtown Transit Station, Route 8 will turn right onto Ridge McIntire Road, left onto Monticello Avenue, left onto Avon Street, and right onto East Market Street where it will resume its normal route.
  • Route 9 – Instead of using Ridge McIntire Road and Market Street when returning downtown, Route 9 will turn right off of West Main Street onto Ridge Street. From Ridge Street, the route will turn left onto Monticello Avenue, left onto Avon Street, and right onto East Market Street where it will resume its normal route. In addition, the route will not serve the YMCA.
  • Route 10 – Instead of using Ridge McIntire Road and Market Street when departing the Downtown Transit Station, Route 10 will turn left onto Ridge Street, left onto Monticello Avenue, and left onto Avon Street where it will resume its normal route.
  • Route 11 – Instead of using Ridge McIntire Road and Market Street when departing the Downtown Transit Station, Route 11 will turn left onto Ridge Street, left onto Monticello Avenue, and left onto Avon Street where it will resume its normal route.

Routes 2 and 5 will not experience active detours.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Squirrels going peanut-free on Sunday
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 UVA hosts first exhibition Saturday
Ka’ai Tom homers in 5-0 Lynchburg Hillcats win
The day the music died: Kris Neil Losh deserves better
Squirrels blanked again: Sea Dogs sweep
WTJU celebrates 60 years with Freefall Music & Art Festival
Future of coastal marshes lies in the hands of private property owners
‘Daily Show’ alum Demetri Martin to perform at Moss Arts Center
David Swanson: Welcoming the fascists to Charlottesville
Mission Services Inc. to invest $820,000 to expand IT support operation in Fairfax County
Virginia Organizing participates in National Day of Action to protect Medicaid
VMI basketball fall to Gent in second game of Euro trip
Benghazi! Judge orders new search for Clinton emails
Northam campaign finally on TV with biograhical ad spot
Three-run fourth pushes P-Nats past Pelicans
Schedule change for paving work on Interstate 64 in Alleghany County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 