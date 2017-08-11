Charlottesville Area Transit detours for Saturday event

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

In response to scheduled road closures, Charlottesville Area Transit will detour multiple routes Saturday, August 12.

Routes that typically travel along Market Street will detour from service startup until 6:00 PM.

Free Trolley – Instead of crossing the mall on 2nd Street, the Free Trolley will turn right off of West Main Street onto Ridge Street. From Ridge Street, the route will turn left onto Monticello Avenue, left onto Avon Street, and right onto East Market Street where it will resume its normal route.

Route 3 – Instead of traveling on Ridge McIntire Road and Market Street when returning from Southwood, Route 3 will turn right off of Ridge Street onto Monticello Avenue. From Monticello Avenue, the route will turn left onto Avon Street and right onto Hinton Avenue where it will resume its normal route.

Route 4 – Instead of traveling on Ridge McIntire Road when returning from the UVA Hospital, Route 4 will turn right off of Ridge Street onto Monticello Avenue. From Monticello Avenue, the route will turn left onto Avon Street and right onto East Market Street where it will resume its normal route.

Route 6 – When leaving Crescent Hall on the inbound trip towards the Downtown Transit Station, Route 6 will turn right onto Monticello Avenue, left onto Avon Street, and right onto East Market Street where it will resume its normal route.

Route 7 – Instead of using Ridge McIntire Road and Market Street when returning downtown, Route 7 will turn right off of West Main Street onto Ridge Street. From Ridge Street, the route will turn left onto Monticello Avenue, left onto Avon Street, and right onto East Market Street where it will resume its normal route.

Route 8 – Instead of using Market Street on the inbound trip towards the Downtown Transit Station, Route 8 will turn right onto Ridge McIntire Road, left onto Monticello Avenue, left onto Avon Street, and right onto East Market Street where it will resume its normal route.

Route 9 – Instead of using Ridge McIntire Road and Market Street when returning downtown, Route 9 will turn right off of West Main Street onto Ridge Street. From Ridge Street, the route will turn left onto Monticello Avenue, left onto Avon Street, and right onto East Market Street where it will resume its normal route. In addition, the route will not serve the YMCA.

Route 10 – Instead of using Ridge McIntire Road and Market Street when departing the Downtown Transit Station, Route 10 will turn left onto Ridge Street, left onto Monticello Avenue, and left onto Avon Street where it will resume its normal route.

Route 11 – Instead of using Ridge McIntire Road and Market Street when departing the Downtown Transit Station, Route 11 will turn left onto Ridge Street, left onto Monticello Avenue, and left onto Avon Street where it will resume its normal route.

Routes 2 and 5 will not experience active detours.