Charlottesville approves supplemental rental assistance program

Charlottesville City Council has approved the creation of a supplemental rental assistance program for the City of Charlottesville.

Based on recommendations from City Staff and the Housing Advisory Committee (HAC), the Charlottesville Supplemental Rental Assistance Program (CSRAP) will provide monthly rental assistance to tenants who qualify as Extremely Low and Low Income households. These households are defined as households earning no more than 60% of Area Median Income as determined by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

CSRAP assistance will be issued according to the following priorities:

Ten (10) CSRAP rental assistance vouchers will be issued to households experiencing homelessness;

Twenty (20) CSRAP rental assistance vouchers will be issued to households enrolled in a local self-sufficiency program;

The remaining CSRAP rental assistance vouchers shall be issued to Federal Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) eligible households who are on the CRHA’s HCVP waiting list at the time of the CSRAP voucher issuance, and who also live or work in the City of Charlottesville

When households on the CRHA’s HCVP waiting list accept CSRAP vouchers, those families will remain on the HCVP waiting list and retain their ranking on that list. If one of these households is selected for the HCVP program, they will be given the opportunity to replace their CSRAP subsidy with a Housing Choice Voucher.

The CSRAP will be funded through annual appropriations from the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund in the amount of $900,000 initially, and funding allocations will increase by 5% each year after. The program aims to provide rental assistance to approximately 79 households during its first year of operation, and an additional 25 households in year two.

The program will use funds previously appropriated to the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund (CAHF).