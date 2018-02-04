Chaos Mountain Brewing to expand craft beer production, local purchases in Franklin County

Chaos Mountain Brewing will create five new jobs and invest $250,000 at the company’s craft brewery in Franklin County. The company will add new production capacity and packaging equipment to meet demand for its product. Chaos Mountain has also committed to sourcing nearly half of its agriculture purchases from Virginia farms over the next three years.

“Chaos Mountain’s continued growth and investment in Franklin County is great news for Virginia’s booming craft beer industry and for our economy overall,” said Governor Northam.“Investments like these create jobs, open new markets for Virginia’s farmers, and support tourism in Virginia’s rural economy. Working together, we can continue our progress growing and diversifying Virginia’s economy.”

“By committing to sourcing hops, honey and fruits from Virginia, Chaos Mountain is continuing to support local farms and creating beer that highlights Virginia’s terroir,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “Virginia’s beer industry contributes a $9 billion annual economic impact, and I am pleased that the Commonwealth could partner with Franklin County through the AFID Program to support this homegrown business in a flourishing industry.”

“We are grateful for the support from Governor Northam, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and Franklin County,” said Joe and Wendy Hallock, owners of Chaos Mountain Brewing. “Since opening in 2014, we have continued to grow and expand our production. We look forward to purchasing new equipment, increasing production, and making improvements to our facility, including adding more parking. Chaos Mountain Brewing purchases as much of our materials and packaging supplies as we can from Virginia companies, and we enjoy the relationships we have with local farmers. Virginia agricultural products will play a large role in increasing our production and extending our distribution out of state.”

“Franklin County is proud to assist Chaos Mountain Brewing in growing their business,” said Cline Brubaker, Franklin County Board of Supervisors Chairman. “Joe and Wendy Hallock are exactly the type of hard-working entrepreneurs that our community is committed to supporting. Since their opening in 2014, Chaos has brought jobs and tourists to Franklin County, as well as an increase to the tax base. We look forward to many more years of working together for the betterment of the region.”

“Today’s announcement is good news for Franklin County,” said Delegate Charles Poindexter. “This latest expansion is a great example of creating new jobs by growing a small successful business that regularly supports our community.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Franklin County and Chaos Mountain Brewing, LLC to secure this project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved an $8,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund (AFID), which Franklin County will match with local funds.