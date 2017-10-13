 jump to example.com
 

Changes announced in administration at Bessie Weller Elementary School

Published Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, 7:59 pm

staunton virginiaStaunton City Schools announced today that Donald Rhodes, for personal reasons, voluntarily resigned from his position as principal at Bessie Weller Elementary School.

Effective Monday, October 16, Rich Fletcher, a 17-year educator and administrator in SCS, will step in as principal. Carol Fox is expected to continue in her role as associate principal.

Fletcher joined SCS in 2000 as an assistant principal at R.E. Lee High School. He later served as the assistant principal and principal at Shelburne Middle School before joining central office administration. Most recently, he has served as an instructional supervisor for the school division.

Sandra McGrath, a 16-year math instructor and coach in SCS, has been promoted to Bessie Weller’s school improvement leader to provide additional support with instruction. McGrath started at A.R. Ware Elementary School as a math coach in 2009 and moved to Bessie Weller last year to continue in that capacity.

“I appreciate Mr. Rhodes’ time with SCS and wish him well in any future endeavors he pursues,” said Dr. Garett Smith, Superintendent. “It would be disingenuous for me not to acknowledge that Bessie has had a tough go of it over the last couple of years, and another change in leadership at this time isn’t ideal. However, we have highly experienced, tenacious and caring educators stepping into leadership positions, and a talented team of teachers who made significant strides during the past two academic years. Our intentions and our support for Bessie haven’t changed. We’ll continue to be there for our students and families, and push hard for full accreditation by the end of the year. I have full confidence that we can and will reach that goal.”

 

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Humane Dominion endorses Ralph Northam for governor
One dead in crash in Nelson County
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Nats-Cubs, UNC-NCAA
Kaine on Trump move on Iran deal
Local law enforcement roll out new domestic violence initiative
Sen. Warner on President Trump’s decision to end CSR payments
McAuliffe on President Trump’s decision to end cost-sharing payments
Tim Kaine comments on Trump Obamacare hack