Change in domesticated red fox law to take effect Dec. 31

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries adopted an administrative code change requiring that anyone in possession of a domesticated red fox held in captivity on July 1, 2017 may continue to possess that animal in captivity until the animal dies, but the animal may not be bred or sold without a permit from DGIF.

Furthermore, persons currently possessing domesticated red foxes without a permit from DGIF must declare such possession in writing to DGIF by January 1, 2018. This written declaration must include the number of individual animals in possession and date acquired, sex of the animal, estimated age, coloration (they must have a coat color distinguishable from wild red foxes), and a photograph of each fox.

The written declaration prepared by the person possessing the animal will serve as a permit for possession of the animal only; it is not transferrable and must be renewed every five years.

The Department would also like to remind all owners of domesticated foxes that they only have until midnight on December 31, 2017 to register their animals. After that date, all foxes (including non-registered domesticated foxes) will be designated as wildlife and therefore, illegal to possess without a permit.

Please click here to access the permit form: https://www.dgif.virginia.gov/formsdownload/PERM/Grandfathered-Foxes.pdf.

For more information, please contact Randy Francis at 804.593.2036 or randy.francis@dgif.virginia.gov.