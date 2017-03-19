Challenges facing nation’s greatest library focus of Augusta County Historical Society talk

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Robert Newlen, Library of Congress Chief of Staff, has almost 40 years experience with that historic institution. Drawing from that experience, he will speak to the 21st Augusta County Historical Society Annual Spring Banquet April 3, describing the great issues facing the library today, and it’s remarkable capabilities.

Under the topic “The 21st Century Library of Congress: Your Library in Washington D.C.,” Newlen will share his experience in a variety of the institution’s operations and his vision of the Library in the future.

The ACHS Annual Spring Banquet opens with a social hour at 6 p.m. April 3. Dinner is at 6:45 and will be followed by the program and the announcement of annual awards. The event will also include a silent auction and drawings for significant prizes. Tickets are $50 for an individual seat and $75 for a reserved patron seat.

Newlen was named the Library’s Chief of Staff in 2014 and has Library-wide program and management responsibility. He also oversees the offices of Communications, Congressional Relations, Development, General Council, and Strategic Planning. He joined the Library in 1975 and has served in a number of areas and roles. Most recently he was assistant law librarian in the Law Library and oversaw collection development, research and reference services and outreach for that unit of the larger Library.

A cum laude graduate of Bridgewater College, Newlen has masters degrees in art history from American University and in library science from the Catholic University of America. He has served on the Executive Board of the American Library Association (ALA) and currently serves as a trustee of the ALA Endowment. He has also served in a number of leadership positions with the District of Columbia Library Association

The ACHS was founded in 1964 to study, collect, preserve, publish, educate about, and promote the history of Augusta County and its communities. More information is available online at www.augustacountyhs.org.