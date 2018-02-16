Central Florida tops #18 Virginia in baseball season opener

A two-run home run by Dallas Beaver in the bottom of the fifth inning proved to the difference in a 6-3, season-opening loss for No. 18 Virginia (0-1) at UCF (1-0).

The home run was one of two, two-home runs surrendered by Virginia starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (Henrico, Va.). The junior lefthander pitched five innings, allowing only three earned runs while striking out seven.

Nate Eikhoff (Bristow, Va.) hit his third career home run in the top of the fourth inning to make the score 3-2. Andy Weber (Aurora, Ohio) went 2-for-4

The season-opener yielded collegiate debuts for Tanner Morris (Crozet, Va.), Kyle Whitten (Manassas, Va.) and Griff McGarry (Portola Valley, Calif.). Morris recorded a hit in his first collegiate at bat and finished the night 1-for-4 with an RBI single that tied the game up at three in the fifth inning.

The Cavaliers play Samford on Saturday (Feb. 16) in the second of three games at John Euliano Park this weekend.

