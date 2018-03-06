Center for Research in SEAD Education is cultivating tomorrow’s innovators

To inspire the next generation of innovators, today’s students need experiences both in and out of the classroom that integrate science, engineering, arts, and design (SEAD).

To meet that challenge, faculty from across Virginia Tech’s campuses are creating high-quality teaching and learning opportunities for both students and educators. This work is being developed and supported by the university’s Center for Research in SEAD Education (CRSE).

Part of the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT), the center was established to support and enhance the creation of experiences, innovations, and opportunities designed for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers and students. This includes managing the university’s research and evaluation efforts for its projects and programs in these areas, ensuring that new and existing projects have sustained and broader impact, and supporting work-force development in science, technology, engineering, and math-related disciplines from early childhood through professional practice.

The center presents programming that helps elevate the visibility of its work and expand its reach across the region and the state. Events and programs, such as the Virginia Tech Science Festival, ICAT Creativity and Innovation Day, Kindergarten to College, and the STEM Summit, engage the public, enhance student learning and career awareness, and provide professional development for educators across all subject areas.