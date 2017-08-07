Centennial Century cycling event offers scenic Shenandoah Valley loops with 62, 31 and 5-mile options

Celebrate Eastern Mennonite University’s 100th year by riding through the Shenandoah Valley in the Centennial Century bike ride.

The ride — with 100K (62 miles), 50K (31 miles) and 5-mile options — will be Friday, Oct. 13. All rides will start at Lehman Auditorium at 11 a.m.

All routes are fully supported with rest stations and a sag vehicle. Cost is $15 pre-registered, or $25/ride-day registration. Ages 12 and under ride for free.

The registration fee covers the cost of hosting the event; any extra funds raised will support EMU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend.

Centennial ride jerseys are available for a separate fee of $55. A special Centennial Century bike jersey can be purchased for $55.

“In the fall in the Shenandoah Valley, there’s about one of these rides every weekend,” said Peter Dula ’92, a professor of Bible and religion and member of the ride planning committee. “With so many faculty, staff and students who ride regularly and with cycling such a part of our sustainably oriented transportation plan, we thought it would be fun to do an EMU version that celebrates the Homecoming and Family Weekend.”

Other members of the committee include Ben Bailey ’12, advisor to the EMU Cycling Club and administrative assistant in the applied social science department; Matthew Freed, recycling team coordinator; Greta Ann Herin, biology professor; and student Aaron Dunmore, EMU Cycling Club president.

The route includes roads on both sides of Va. 11 with some hills and flat stretches that will challenge all riders.

“We picked a route with some exceptional views,” Dula said. “It’s a great way to see more of the Valley if you’re from out of town or to just experience the beauty that we enjoy every day.”