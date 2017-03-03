Celebrate Women’s Day at IX Park in Charlottesville

Together Cville will host an International Women’s Day celebration at Charlottesville’s IX Art Park on Wednesday, March 8, from 4-9 p.m.

The event will feature readings of works by female authors and poets, music by local female artists, a creative art component, a raffle, and food. The event is family-friendly and free of charge.

“Women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights,” said event organizer and Together Cville Steering Committee member Sophie Webb. “That was the message of the recent Women’s March on Washington, and it’s an apt message for this women’s day celebration, too.”

Together Cville invites women in our community to sign up to share a reading during the event. Already scheduled are readings by Wislawa Szymborska, Coretta Scott King, and others. Anyone can sign up for a reading slot at slotted.co/ciwdcrsu.

This event is LGBT+ friendly and the readings are open to highlighting the works of any female identifying or nonbinary individuals. The event is also open to all members of the community regardless of ability, race, religion, ethnicity, and sexual orientation and is meant to be a safe space for expression.

Musicians confirmed for the event include Lauren Hoffman, Brittney Wagner, Wendy Repass, Chloe Ester Cook, and others.

Together Cville was founded in November of 2016 to ensure that everyone in our community is safe, secure, heard, and has access to resources. It works to bring people and activist groups together toward shared goals in the post-election political climate.

More information about the event is online at bit.ly/cvilleiwd.