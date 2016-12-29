Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at the Science Museum of Virginia

The Science Museum of Virginia invites the community to celebrate Noon Year’s Eve, a unique family-friendly holiday celebration on December 31.

The daytime event rings in the New Year with a dramatic ball drop and count-down to noon, encouraging guests of all ages to participate in the end-of-year festivities.

When the clock strikes noon, 2,017 bouncy balls will drop from the Museum’s iconic Rotunda ceiling and bounce out over the crowd to catch as keepsakes. The ball drop will be accompanied by ping pong balls and confetti cannons showering the revelers as they welcome the New Year. Guests are welcome to enjoy a juice toast, make noise makers and write their resolutions on a giant banner as they join in this quirky twist on traditional holiday celebrations.

Noon Year’s Eve also includes an explosive ping pong ball eruption on the front lawn, an interactive soaring satellites challenge and various hands-on activities. Richmond Family Magazine’s Photo Booth will be onsite for families to take commemorative pictures and Mad Science will help kick off the New Year with a bang.

Noon Year’s Eve is included with exhibit admission. Tickets are $14 with $1 discounts for ages 4-12 and 60+. For more information visit www.smv.org.