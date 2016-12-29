Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at the Science Museum of Virginia
Published Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, 6:43 pm
Front Page » Events » Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at the Science Museum of Virginia
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Science Museum of Virginia invites the community to celebrate Noon Year’s Eve, a unique family-friendly holiday celebration on December 31.
The daytime event rings in the New Year with a dramatic ball drop and count-down to noon, encouraging guests of all ages to participate in the end-of-year festivities.
When the clock strikes noon, 2,017 bouncy balls will drop from the Museum’s iconic Rotunda ceiling and bounce out over the crowd to catch as keepsakes. The ball drop will be accompanied by ping pong balls and confetti cannons showering the revelers as they welcome the New Year. Guests are welcome to enjoy a juice toast, make noise makers and write their resolutions on a giant banner as they join in this quirky twist on traditional holiday celebrations.
Noon Year’s Eve also includes an explosive ping pong ball eruption on the front lawn, an interactive soaring satellites challenge and various hands-on activities. Richmond Family Magazine’s Photo Booth will be onsite for families to take commemorative pictures and Mad Science will help kick off the New Year with a bang.
Noon Year’s Eve is included with exhibit admission. Tickets are $14 with $1 discounts for ages 4-12 and 60+. For more information visit www.smv.org.
Related
Viewpoints
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints
on WVPT.
Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.
Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.
Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.
Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here
.
Missed a show? Watch OnDemand
and on our YouTube channel
.
Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.
Advertise
Get information on readership and advertising online with us.
AFP Classes
Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Graphic Design
Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Marketing/PR
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Search Engine Optimization
The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.
Video/Audio
Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.
Discussion