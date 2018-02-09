What are the causes and symptoms of low progesterone?

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

When we are talking about sex and periods the majority of us are knowledgeable about what come about without understanding how it happens. However, more and more ladies are seeking for answers about painful or irregular periods, why they can’t bear a child, and trouble conceiving. Actually, all these questions or problems have only one shared quality keep which is progesterone.

What is Progesterone?

Progesterone is hormone female sex hormone to be precise that is very important in the reproductive system and hormonal health. On the other hand, this hormone also plays a very crucial role in regulating several of the body functions, particularly a female’s cycle. Furthermore, it is also important in maintaining a pregnancy that is why when a woman lacks progesterone she may possibly experience some health problems that are associated with low progesterone.

Nevertheless, progesterone can also:

Increase thyroid function

Regularize blood sugar levels

Reduce inflammation and swelling

On the other hand, if your menstrual cycle is irregular or you’re suffering from severe PMS or your sex drive became virtually non-existent, you may possibly have low progesterone. In fact, you are not alone because millions of females are suffering from low progesterone levels. Nevertheless, here are the common symptoms of low progesterone so if you experience a few of these symptoms there is a possibility that your body lacks progesterone.

Symptoms of Low Progesterone

Low progesterone level can cause an assortment of symptoms some of these are subtle and obvious on the other hand. These symptoms include:







Spotting before menstrual period

Early miscarriage

Heavy menstrual flow

Anxiety and Poor Sleep

Perimenopause symptoms like heavy periods, irregular cycles, mood swings, and difficulty in sleeping.

Difficulty in getting pregnant

Slower Metabolism: sugar cravings, and weight gain mostly in your middle section.

Skin Issues: brittle nails, dry and cracked skin, and acne

Depression

Other health issues: headaches, joint pains, and allergy symptoms.

Sex Drive and Energy issues: fatigue, foggy thinking, and low libido

Endometriosis and fibroids

Pregnant Women who are suffering from low progesterone may experience:

Vaginal dryness

Unrelenting fatigue

Persistent breast tenderness

Low blood sugar levels

So if you’re suffering any of these signs, possibly you have low progesterone level.

However, how does progesterone levels become so low?

What Causes Low Progesterone?

The body produces progesterone level naturally in the second half of your cycle, however, there are some things that can affect progesterone level such as:

1. Xenoestrogens

The xenoestrogens or environmental estrogens are normally found in foods and environment. They hoax the body into thinking that the estrogen levels are relatively higher than whatever they actually are, so as a result, the progesterone levels will be the one to suffer.

Furthermore, the Xenoestrogens can also be found in animal and plastic products as well as synthetic hormones.

2. Stress

Stress is considered as one of the top causes of low progesterone levels and in fact, everyday stresses can lead to hormonal disaster. Whenever you feel stress, the cortisol which is the body’s stress hormone blocks the progesterone receptors and it prevents the hormone’s movement.

3. Too much Exercise

Regular exercise is very important especially if you want to have a healthy lifestyle, but too much exercise can cause a negative impact on the hormone levels particularly the progesterone. Normal exercise is not an issue, but if a woman works out very hard her hormonal systems will be affected.

Progesterone is considered as one of the most important hormones in the body. So if you think that you are suffering or experiencing any symptoms of low progesterone level make sure to consult your doctor immediately.

Related Stories