Cat’s Cradle receives PetSmart grant to fund spay, neuter efforts in Augusta County

Cat’s Cradle of the Shenandoah Valley has received a $32,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, to help fuel its spay and neuter efforts in select zip codes in Augusta County, representing high intake zip codes for cats into the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, the county’s public intake shelter.

The zip codes cover the localities of Crimora, Fishersville, Lyndhurst/Sherando, Stuarts Draft, and Verona.

With the help of this donation, Cat’s Cradle will facilitate spay/neuter surgeries at the Anicira Veterinary Center in Harrisonburg for only a minimum copay per cat of $10.00, which may be waived in extraordinary cases. The grant will cover the balance of the surgery costs and Anicira will donate the cost of the legally required rabies vaccine, if proof of rabies vaccine is not provided. The goal of the project is to reduce the number of cats and kittens from the targeted zip codes into the county’s shelter. Spay/neuter surgeries for cats and kittens that Cat’s Cradle rescues for adoption from the county’s shelter will also be covered by the grant.

Cat’s Cradle has been a leader in pro-active, targeted spay/neuter since 2005, helping to alter approximately 2,000 cats and kittens each year, including Trap-Neuter-Return for colonies managed by caretakers. Cat’s Cradle partners with area clinics and veterinarians offering low-cost spay/neuter and is partnering exclusively with Anicira Veterinary Center on this grant.

Executive director Jennifer Kirkland was thrilled to announce this grant and partnership. “With this grant, and with our partners, PetSmart Charities and Anicira Veterinary Center, we can make a huge difference in the intake of cats and kittens from the target zip codes into our local shelter, thus preventing needless euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals.”

PetSmart Charities aims to proactively prevent pet homelessness through increased spay and neuter efforts. With the help of animal welfare partners, PetSmart Charities has helped facilitate over 1.7 million spay and neuter surgeries in the U.S. since 2009.

“We are happy to support organizations, such as Cat’s Cradle, that provide critical services to help prevent unplanned litters in Augusta County,” said Sima Thakkar, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. “This grant will help make spay and neuter surgeries more accessible to cat parents and help reduce the strain on local shelters.”

Residents living in the targeted areas should call Cat’s Cradle at 540-433-1135 to take advantage of this program. Trapping and transport/return (not removal) services for cared for feral colonies can also be provided by Cat’s Cradle.

About Cat’s Cradle of the Shenandoah Valley

Cat’s Cradle of the Shenandoah Valley, Inc. has been in existence since 1998, incorporated and tax-exempt since 2005. Its mission is to reduce the number of cats and kittens taken into local shelters and thereby prevent needless euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals. Cat’s Cradle’s programs include rescue/foster/adoption, financial assistance for spay/neuter, TNR, and pet retention programs (including behavioral counseling and veterinary assistance. Cat’s Cradle rescues over 800 animals each year, adopts out over 600, transports over 250 to other no-kill organizations for adoption, and assists over 175 families with pet retention programs. Cat’s Cradle serves Rockingham, Augusta and Page counties.

Cat’s Cradle’s website: www.catscradleva.org

Follow Cat’s Cradle on Facebook: Facebook.com/catscradleva