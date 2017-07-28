 jump to example.com

Castro homers in 4-2 Hillcats win

Published Friday, Jul. 28, 2017, 2:14 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Connor Marabell went 2-4 with a pair of RBIs, and Willi Castro hit his eighth home run of the year to help Lynchburg win its series opener against Winston-Salem, 4-2, at City Stadium Thursday night.

lynchburg hillcatsOn the mound, Nick Pasquale made his first appearance with the Hillcats in 2017 after pitching in 18 games for Double-A Akron. The right-hander tossed five scoreless frames and struck out six. Pasquale only surrendered three hits and did not walk anyone. Ben Krauth also made his debut after being promoted from Low-A Lake County Thursday. He went 2 1/3 innings of middle relief, and the only runs against him came on a two-run homer by Eloy Jimenez. Krauth struck out four in a row at one point.

With one out and a runner at third base in the eighth inning, Argenis Angulo entered the game. He retired two in a row to preserve the Hillcats’ 4-2 lead through eight. Angulo pitched the ninth inning as well to register his 13th save, which is tied for second in the Carolina League.

The Hillcats built an initial 4-0 advantage with a pair of runs in both the second and third stanzas. Marabell and Carter had back-to-back RBI singles in the second inning to drive in Gavin Collins and Ka’ai Tom. In the third, Castro began the frame with a solo homer to right-center field. It was his fourth home run batting left-handed this season and gave him eight RBIs in his last six games. Marabell added his second RBI single of the day later in that frame when he knocked in Tom, who doubled one batter before him.

Lynchburg hosts the Winston-Salem Dash Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Shao-Ching Chiang (7-8, 3.96) will take the mound in search of his first victory since June 1. Gates open at 5:30, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free fanny pack as part of 80s week. Those who cannot attend the game can catch it live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
SeaWolves stymie Squirrels in series opener
Potomac escapes with 5-4 win over Pelicans
Mark Warner on passage of Russia sanctions
Skyline Drug Task Force arrests Augusta County couple on drug, child abuse charges
UVA alum Leah Smith captures gold with 4x200m freestyle relay team
Global research priorities identified for stopping sudden infant death
Andrew Bretscher named new swimming, diving coach at VMI
Wayne Theatre to host Ken Farmer of PBS hit ‘Antiques Roadshow’ on Sept. 8
Waynesboro Police alert: Jury scam, missed court scam
Staunton Police seek help finding missing senior adult
Four conferences join ACC, Big East basketball officiating alliance
Explore a whole new world of news and entertainment
Liberty announces 2017-18 men’s basketball non-conference schedule
George Mason releases 2017-18 non-conference hoops schedule
VBL regular season winding down: Playoff push wrap
Turks rally from five down, top Braves
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 