Casino cruise

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The casino cruise could easily stand out in the market due to its extremely colorful and gorgeously designed website. Every Matrix runs its site, which are part of the larger consolidation-service-providing company Odds Matrix. Casino Cruise started its journey in 2014. It is operated under the laws of Malta.

All its games could instantly be played through a flash browser eliminating the trouble of downloading for you. While playing the games, you will feel like you are aboard on a cruise ship due to their Cruise Ship theme.

Games

With a selection of over 600 games, Casino Cruise provides all the exciting games of Classic slots, Table games, Video slots and Video Poker games.

All the popular video slots like Attraction, Jurassic Park, Medusa II and Terminator 2 etc. can be played in a user friendly interface. Or if you like Table games, then play Super Fun 21, Baccarat or French Roulette from their huge collection of games. Also, there are the popular games of Jacks or Better, Joker Poker and All American etc. for all the Video Poker fans.

All the fans of Baccarat, Blackjack and Roulette can double their fun of playing by the live gaming experience. This is the next level gaming experience for the users that gives the feeling of playing in a real casino.

Casino Cruise is aware of the increasing number of mobile users who prefer their online experiences on their smartphones or tablets etc. Therefore, it offers more than 200 games that could be played on your mobile devices.

Bonuses

Casino Cruise has exciting bonus offers to give for its users. The casino bonus could reach up to $/€/£1,000 along with 100 free spins deposit bonus. This huge bonus can be accessed by the users through making their first four deposits. Although, it is worth remembering that wagering requirements will apply on that.

The Casino Cruise runs promotions like the Friday Freebie and Tuesday Pool Party etc. along with the opportunity to win a dream cruise vacation. Players can also benefit from the VIP Lounge at Casino Cruise. Then, the VIPs could enjoy benefits like special gifts, weekly cashback and faster withdrawals etc.

Support

Most of the common queries are already mentioned in the FAQs section of the website. For the other queries, the customers can choose to email, phone or live chat depending on their comfort and convenience. For Canada, Australia, Austria and Malta, the Casino Cruise provides international toll numbers. Users can also avail the option of requesting a call back from the service agent.

Security and Fairness

In order to ensure that all your information are safe and secure, the Casino Cruise uses SSL encryption. This is the best way to ensure the safety of your data. Also to maintain fairness in the games, a Random Number Generator is used by the Casino Cruise.

It is noteworthy to mention here that players from Spain, France, Denmark, Iran, Israel, US, Hungary, Turkey, Portugal and Romania won’t be able to create their accounts at Casino Cruise.