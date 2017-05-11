Carolina sweeps doubleheader from Hillcats at City Stadium

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Carolina pitching held the Hillcats to one run and eight hits in 14 innings of baseball, claiming both ends of a doubleheader at City Stadium Wednesday night, 2-0 and 3-1.

Neither offense could gain any traction in a pitchers’ duel in the first contest. It remained tied, 0-0, until the seventh and final inning when Carolina pushed across two runs on three hits. Isan Diaz led off the frame with a double, and scored two batters later on an RBI double by Troy Stokes, Jr. Two batters after that, Weston Wilson drove in a run with a one-out single.

Brock Hartson (1-1) took the tough loss despite only surrendering one run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings, which was one out shy of matching his career long. The right-hander struck out three and did not walk anyone. Corbin Burnes (3-0) tossed six shutout innings to earn the win, and Nate Griep logged his third save of the year with a scoreless seventh.

In the nightcap, Lynchburg used a pair of second-inning doubles from Connor Marabell and Yonathan Mendoza to score the initial run of the contest. However, a three-run fifth inning for Carolina gave the Mudcats the lead for the remainder of the game.Trent Clark drove in a pair of runs with a base hit to center field, and Jake Gatewood plated the other with a two-out single.

Quentin Torres-Costa (4-1) retired eight men in a row to end the game after an hour and eight-minute rain delay in the bottom of the fifth knocked Wuilder Rodriguez from the mound. Jordan Milbrath (1-1) was charged with three runs on two hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings on the mound.

The Hillcats host Carolina for the final time in 2017 Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Shao-Ching Chiang (4-1, 1.83) will take the mound after going at least seven innings in each of his past four starts. Gates open at 5:30, and fans who can’t attend can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.