CAPSAW releases RFP for fiscal years 2019, 2020
CAPSAW announced the release of the Request for Proposals for fiscal years 2019 and 2020.
Contracts awarded under the RFP will be issued to cover each year separately. The entire performance period will commence July 1, 2018 and may end on or before June 30, 2020 as funding allows.
CAPSAW partners with programs focused on increasing opportunity and the capacity of our region to attain improved social and economic security. Support is also provided to those that enhance existing efforts or work to develop services where none currently exist. Reducing poverty and increasing self-sufficiency is a daunting task. Success depends on engagement and innovation within a structured approach supported by various sectors of our community.
CAPSAW’s strategic objectives represent the foundation and supports of a financial security framework.
Applications should address barriers to economic security identified in the CAPSAW Community Needs Assessment.
Proposed programs/services must principally benefit low income individuals and families.
All proposals must be received via email at valleycapsaw@gmail.com no later than midnight on Friday, January 19, 2018. Paper copies will not be considered.
Training on this application will be held at the United Way, 24 Idlewood Blvd., Staunton on November 8th at 10am. Please contact CAPSAW at 540-292-0017 for more information.
The application can be requested via email or found on the CAPSAW website.
