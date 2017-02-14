CAPSAW launches Community Needs Assessment

The Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro is asking area residents to help determine funding priorities for the next three years.

Participants can weigh in on what services and programs they see as most important for the economic and physical health of their families. CAPSAW provides funding, derived from a combination of federal, state and local dollars, to non-profit and government agencies working to improve the economic and social stability of area families.

“An important part of determining community need is asking for the input of the individuals and families that live and work in that community” says Anna Leavitt, CAPSAW Director. The results of this survey will be combined with other local, regional, statewide and national data to help determine funding priorities and select effective programs. The survey launched in late January and early results rank Mental Health, Employment and Education as the top areas of interest. The results of this survey will be further explored through key informant interviews and additional opportunities for input.

Copies can be requested through email at valleycapsaw@gmail.com or accessed directly through surveymonkey.com/r/CAPSAW2017.

The survey will be open until the middle of March.