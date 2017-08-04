 jump to example.com

Candidates pledge support of agriculture, forestry during Roanoke forum

Published Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 7:57 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Democratic and Republican candidates for governor both vowed to support the state’s largest industries during the 2017 Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Gubernatorial Candidates’ Forum July 28 at Virginia Western Community College.

virginiaThis is the fifth gubernatorial forum hosted by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Committee and sponsored by Farm Bureau, the Virginia Agribusiness Council, the Virginia Forestry Association and the Virginia Forest Products Association.

“We know how important it is to have elected officials who want to support the No. 1 industries in the commonwealth,” remarked Mindy McCroskey, chairman of the VFBF Young Farmers Committee. “It’s not about party line; it’s about how they’re going to support agriculture and forestry.”

A new economic impact study released July 18 by the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia revealed that the state’s agriculture and forestry industries contribute $91 billion annually to the economy. That total represents a 30 percent increase since 2013.

Edward W. “Ed” Gillespie, the Republican candidate, pledged to be a “relentless marketer” of agriculture and forestry products, both domestically and abroad.

Lt. Gov. Ralph S. Northam, the Democratic candidate, said he will work to expand broadband access in rural areas. “It is unacceptable in 2017 that we have so many pockets without broadband and cell coverage; this is a pet peeve of mine.” He added that he is working on a pilot program with Microsoft to increase cellular coverage in rural areas.

Both candidates said they support land use taxation.

“As long as I can make decisions, I won’t do anything to threaten the land use taxation program,” Northam said.

They both also pledged assistance for funding best management cost-share practices that farmers use to help protect the Chesapeake Bay.

“No one cares more about the environment than family farmers, and we need to balance clean water with productive farming,” Gillespie shared. “It will be a priority to get this right.”

Northam, a native of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, said he grew up with the Chesapeake Bay for a backyard and noted that farmers “get bulls-eyes on them, but they are not the problem and have been great at helping clean up the Chesapeake Bay.”

He concluded by saying that his door is “always open” and that if there’s anything he can do to help agriculture and forestry, he will.

Gillespie wrapped up by saying he is “passionate about creating jobs that will benefit rural Virginians,” and he promised to “be a champion” of agriculture and forestry. “I know you farm and you vote, and I hope you vote for me.”

After the forum, Assistant Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Megan Seibel noted that based on their responses, both candidates appear willing to work with agriculture and forestry. “Both of them realize the value of our industry,” she said.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Winston-Salem powers over P-Nats 9-2
Farm Bureau calls agriculture education bill before Congress ‘critical’ for industry’s future
Physics researchers eye experimental box as key to tracking nuclear activity by rogue nations
Virginia introduces new marketing tool for veterans who farm
Bautista homers, Hartson deals in 1-0 Hillcats win
Dominion Energy announces second-quarter earnings
Men’s soccer: UVA ranked No. 13 in preseason United Soccer Coaches Poll
Waynesboro YMCA swimmer excelling in pageant world
Warner, Moran introduce Senate bill to help eradicate dood deserts
Virginia Tech among five ACC teams ranked in preseason coaches poll
Barfield’s blast sinks Squirrels
American Federation of Teachers endorses Ralph Northam for governor
Herring, DARS remind Virginians of new law to aid fight adult financial exploitation
Kaine veterans bill passes House, Senate, heads to Trump for signature
Albemarle County receives achievement awards from National Association of Counties
US Foods to create 100 new jobs in Prince William County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 