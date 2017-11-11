Canadian novelist Emily St. John Mandel to give reading at W&L

Emily St. John Mandel will read from her most recent book, “Station Eleven,” on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. in Washington and Lee University’s Northen Auditorium.

The reading, presented by the W&L English Department, is free and open to the public.

The author of four novels, Mandel has won various awards for her writing. “Station Eleven” received the 2015 Arthur C. Clarke Award, the Toronto Book Award and the Morning News Tournament of Books, and has been translated into 27 languages. Mandel is a staff writer for the online magazine The Millions.

“Her first three novels are beautifully written, character-driven crime stories, but she really broke through to major acclaim with her fourth book,” said Lesley Wheeler, Henry S. Fox Professor of English. “What I find so moving and surprising about it is how hopeful Mandel’s dystopia seems. She imagines a future in which human beings are still trying to help each other and are still devoting their lives to art.”