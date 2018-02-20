You can take steps to improve your hearing

Hearing loss can occur at birth – three out of every 1,000 children born in the U.S. are born with a detectable hearing loss in one or both ears, and 15 percent of U.S. school children have some degree of hearing loss.

But more common is hearing loss that comes on gradually.

What is called presbycusis – the loss of hearing that occurs gradually as we age – is most common for those 55 and older.

By age 65, one of three people has a hearing loss.

The most common cause is exposure to loud noises – loud music, workplace noises, etc.

There is good news and bad news when it comes to hearing loss. The bad news first: you can’t reverse most types of hearing loss.

Now, the good news: you can take steps to improve your hearing.

The key there is to see a hearing specialist as soon as you notice a degradation in your hearing. The longer you wait, the harder it will be to see improvement.

The reason is, over time, reduced stimulation to your ears and brain can actually impair the brain’s ability to process sound and recognize speech.

If you feel you or a loved one has an issue hearing, the sooner you take action to contact a hearing specialist, the sooner you put a stop to many negative effects of hearing loss.

