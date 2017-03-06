Can Pitt pull upset, keep season alive?

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Next game: Pitt (15-16, 4-14 ACC) faces Georgia Tech (17-14, 8-10 ACC) Tuesday in the opening round of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. with ESPNU and the ACC Network televising the contest.

Team Notes

Michael Young (19.9 ppg.) was named third team All-ACC, while Jamel Artis (18.4 ppg.) claimed honorable mention accolades. The duo has combined for 57 double-figure scoring games, including 26 games with 20 or more points scored.

Pitt has dropped four straight contests with three of the losses coming on the road. A loss Tuesday would result in the Panthers first sub-.500 season since 1999-00, Ben Howland’s first year with the program.

Pitt fell to 23rd-ranked Virginia, 67-42, in Charlottesville on the final day of conference play. The Panthers missed their first 11 shots from the field to fall behind early in the contest.

Pitt enters the New York Life ACC Tournament ranked 69th in the most recent RPI with a 3-8 record overall against teams listed in the top 25. The Panthers’ strength of schedule is currently fifth in the NCAA.

The Panthers’ 11 games against RPI Top 25 teams are the most in the NCAA. Pitt’s three wins came at home against Florida State and Virginia and at Maryland.