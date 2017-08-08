 jump to example.com

Can I obtain financial assistance for a hearing aid?

Published Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 9:09 am

Hearing aids are generally not covered by health insurance companies, although some do. Financing is usually available.

hearing aidsFor eligible children and young adults ages 21 and under, Medicaid will pay for the diagnosis and treatment of hearing loss, including hearing aids, under the Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic, and Treatment (EPSDT) service. Also, children may be covered by their state’s early intervention program or State Children’s Health Insurance Program (SCHIP).

Medicare does not cover hearing aids for adults; however, diagnostic evaluations are covered if they are ordered by a physician for the purpose of assisting the physician in developing a treatment plan.

Since Medicare has declared the BAHA a prosthetic device and not a hearing aid, Medicare will cover the BAHA if other coverage policies are met.

 

About Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia was founded to help members of our community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing Healthcare of Virginia continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.

