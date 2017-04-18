Can noise cause hearing loss? You betcha!

Exposure to loud noise can wear down your sense of hearing over time.

A common source of noise comes at the workplace. If you work in manufacturing, agriculture or transportation, for instance, you can be more prone to issues with hearing.

And consider this: 44 percent of carpenters and 48 percent of plumbers report some hearing loss.

Noise is also an issue for musicians. More and more musicians are now wearing special earplugs to protect their ears when they perform that allow them to hear music without harming their ears’ inner workings.

