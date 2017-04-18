Can noise cause hearing loss? You betcha!
Published Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017, 9:01 am
Front Page » Business » Can noise cause hearing loss? You betcha!
Exposure to loud noise can wear down your sense of hearing over time.
A common source of noise comes at the workplace. If you work in manufacturing, agriculture or transportation, for instance, you can be more prone to issues with hearing.
And consider this: 44 percent of carpenters and 48 percent of plumbers report some hearing loss.
Noise is also an issue for musicians. More and more musicians are now wearing special earplugs to protect their ears when they perform that allow them to hear music without harming their ears’ inner workings.
About Hearing Healthcare of Virginia
Hearing Healthcare of Virginia was founded to help members of our community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing Healthcare of Virginia continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service.
Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.
