Can Your Fines at your local library

From now through January 6, 2018, patrons of all Augusta County Library locations as well as the Staunton Public Library and the Waynesboro Public Library will have the chance to swap out their fines for canned items.

This annual food drive raises goods for the local Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and includes donations of non-expired canned goods and dried food items.

Each item donated will waive a single fine for overdue materials. (Please note that this does not include the cost of lost items or collection agency fees.)

Visit any Augusta County Library location, the Staunton Public Library, and the Waynesboro Public Library now to drop off a donation and waive your fines.

Can Your Fines will run through January 2018 at all three library locations.

For questions and information, contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354, the Staunton Public Library 540-332-3902 and the Waynesboro Public Library at 540-942-6746. Visit www.valleylibraries.org to browse the online catalog.