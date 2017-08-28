What can you do with a bachelors in communication?

Learning to communicate in a professional manner is essential in most high profile, high paying careers. Once you complete a Bachelors in Communications, the world is your oyster because the skills you obtain from this type of course are required by a wide range of employers and organizations, all around the world. Typical career paths you can take after you have completed such a course include the following:

Senior Business Roles

A course like the San Diego Christian College communications degree prepares graduates for the business world. Every business needs to continually improve the way they communicate internally and with the outside world. Your skills will be extremely useful if you take up a senior management role in an existing company or you may decide to take matters into your own hands and start your own business.

Public Relations

The way businesses interact with the outside world has become extremely important in recent years. Every business wants to enhance their image and show off their company in the best possible light; this is where a Public Relations expert comes in.

More organizations than ever are hiring Public Relations professionals to communicate with clients, media companies, and a wide range of organizations. This is usually done through media events, press releases, and marketing campaigns.

Media Careers

The world of media covers many areas and the ability to communicate effectively is at the heart of most media-related careers. The main branches of the modern media include journalism, TV work, and radio presentation, with many online media careers now coming on stream too.

Marketing and Advertising

A wide range of offline and online marketing strategies are used in today’s business world. These are designed to attract more shoppers and customers to a business. These strategies need to be implemented by people who have specific interpersonal skills, which are usually obtained through a high-quality communications course.

Communications Management and HR

In larger organizations, specific roles exist that focus on improving communications and human resources in these businesses. This means there are opportunities to work in larger firms where you can specialize in improving internal and external communication.

Consultancy and Training

The skills and knowledge you obtain when you complete a Bachelors in Communication can help many of small, medium and large businesses. However, many companies can’t afford to hire a communications expert on a full-time basis.

This gives you a unique opportunity to offer your services as a communications consultant or a communication skills trainer. It may take some time and effort to get your first clients, but you’ll soon find out that many businesses will be willing to pay you handsomely to provide these services.

If you’re sitting on the fence about enrolling in a communications degree, the number of career paths you can take should convince you that it’s a good idea to take this type of course. Improving communication in businesses is essential, and so long as this is so, there will be plenty of demand for the skills you develop.