Can #6 UNC move to the one-seed line for NCAAs?

#6 UNC (26-6, 14-4 ACC) is the top seed in the 2017 ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels play at noon Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Team Notes

The Tar Heels will open tournament play at noon on Thursday against the winner of the contest between No. 8 seed Syracuse and No. 9 seed Miami.

Junior forward Justin Jackson is the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

The Tomball, Texas, native leads Carolina in scoring at 18.3 points per game and in three-pointers with 85, is second in assists (84) and fourth in rebounds (4.7). He is setting career highs in scoring average, three-point percentage (.385), three-pointers and rebounds.

Jackson is the 14th Tar Heel to win ACC Player of the Year honors (a total of 15 times). He joins Lennie Rosenbluth (1957), Pete Brennan (1958), Lee Shaffer (1960), Billy Cunningham (1965), Larry Miller (1967 and 1968), Mitch Kupchak (1976), Phil Ford (1978), Michael Jordan (1984), Antawn Jamison (1998), Joseph Forte (2001), Tyler Hansbrough (2008), Ty Lawson (2009) and Tyler Zeller (2012).

Junior guard Joel Berry II earned second-team All-ACC honors. Berry is Carolina’s second-leading scorer (15.1 ppg), and leads UNC in assists (112), three-point percentage (.424), free throw percentage (.832) and steals (42). The Apopka, Fla., native was the MVP of the Maui Invitational in November, earned ACC Player-of-the Week honors four times this year and National Player-of-the-Week honors twice.

Berry has scored 20 points eight times this season, including a career-high 31 at Clemson when he made seven three-pointers in an overtime win on the road that helped the eventual ACC champions avoid an 0-2 start in conference play. Berry also had 26 points in a win over Florida State and 28 on March 4 vs. Duke.