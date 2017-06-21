 jump to example.com

Campfire Grill opens at Massanutten Resort

Published Wednesday, Jun. 21, 2017, 7:43 am

Massanutten Resort, a four season resort located 11 miles from Harrisonburg, in the Shenandoah Valley, has created a brand new on-mountain culinary experience with the addition of Campfire Grill.

massanutten resortAmplifying the eclectic array of seasonal & year-round dining options, Campfire Grill will debut June 21st, 2017, offering family  favorites like shrimp & cornbread, perfectly prepared campfire pouches & skillets, & hearth-cooked pizzas (to name a few) in a modernized, yet rustic environment. Non-alcoholic beverages, along with specialty cocktails like the S’mores Martini and Black Beary Lemonade can be enjoyed at Campfire’s hand-crafted red oak bar top, at a lantern-lit dining table, or on the newly expanded outdoor lounge overlooking the golf course. Campfire Grill will also offer a full menu for breakfast and lunch.

“The spirit of camping is all about sharing good food and drinks with friends and loved ones,” says Mark Litz, Vice President of Shenandoah Provisions, Massanutten’ s food and beverage provider. “We created Campfire Grill as a place where friends, couples, & families can come to enjoy great food and atmosphere, while planning their next great adventure.”

Adorned with wood, stone, and metal accents from the local area, Campfire Grill will pay homage to the great outdoors and the spirit of exploration, making it a must-visit destination for hungry campers of all ages. Guests and locals alike will enjoy the vintage-outdoorsy décor including a large stone fireplace, camp-style lanterns, tent-covered seating area, outdoor fire pits, and hand-crafted sliding barn doors. Outdoor music and entertainment will be on tap as well.

“We’ve been planning this for a while, working with our staff and the local community to create a world-class dining destination right here in Virginia,” says Matthias Smith, Vice President and General Manager of Massanutten Resort. “It’s an exciting moment.”

Campfire Grill is now accepting reservations. Reservations are not required, but recommended.

Campfire Grill is located at the former Fareway’s Restaurant & Lounge at 4156 Del Webb Dr. Massanutten.

For additional details, visit www.massresort.com/dine/campfire-grill/.

Discussion
 
