Camper fire causes damage in Waynesboro

Published Tuesday, Jul. 25, 2017, 9:51 pm

At 8:46 p.m. on Monday, the Waynesboro Fire Department responded to the report of a camper on fire located in the alley directly behind the residence at 318 Market Avenue.

waynesboroUpon arriving on the scene at 8:49 p.m. Incident Command discovered a camper, located in the backyard with black smoke and fire coming from the back and underside of the camper.

The fire was quickly brought under control by Waynesboro Fire Department personnel, but not before the camper sustained fire and smoke damage mainly confined to the exterior underside and back of the camper.  The Waynesboro Fire Department estimates the fire loss to be approximately $4,500.

Additional departments responding to the incident included Augusta County Fire and Rescue, Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and the Waynesboro Police Department.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional due to an overloaded extension cord that overheated and arced igniting a quilt that it was laying on.  The quilt was on the ground underneath the backend of the camper; thus the fire spread to the underside, back of the camper.

 

Fire safety tip

Remember to never overload extension cords.  Make sure the extension cord is rated for the product to be plugged in and check to ensure whether the extension cord is marked for interior or exterior use.  Never substitute extension cords for permanent wiring; do not run through walls, ceilings, doorways, or floors.  If an extension cord is covered, the cord can overheat causing a fire hazard.

