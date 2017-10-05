 jump to example.com
 

Campaign cash: Northam raises more than $6 million in September

Published Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, 2:58 pm

The Northam for Governor campaign raised $6,420,477.29 for the last reporting period ending Sept. 30, bringing the total amount raised this cycle to $22,803,322.21.

northam for governorThe Northam campaign currently has more than $5.68 million cash on hand as of the Sept. 30 reporting deadline.

During the period covering Sept. 1-30, Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC raised $6,423,338.91 from 12,458 individual contributions.

Between Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC, Northam has a vast grassroots network with more than 79,909 contributions, with more than 88% of those contributions being $100 or less.

“Virginians from across the Commonwealth support Dr. Northam because they know he will bring economic opportunity for all Virginians, no matter who they are or where they live,” said campaign manager Brad Komar. “Ed Gillespie will be nothing more than Donald Trump’s lobbyist in Virginia by bringing his dangerous policies and tax cuts for the rich to the commonwealth. He has a record of only showing up when he’s paid to, Dr. Northam has a record of showing up to serve Virginians. The difference could not be starker in this election.”

 

Total for the cycle: Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC

  • Raised: $22,803,322.21
  • Contributions: 79,909
  • Cash on Hand: $5,685,906.93

Northam for Governor and Stronger Together PAC (Sept. 1-30)

  • Raised: $6,423,338.91
  • Contributions: 12,458

Northam for Governor (Sept. 1-30)

  • Raised: $6,420,477.29
  • Cash on Hand: $5,656,991.51

Stronger Together PAC (Sept. 1-30)

  • Raised: $2,861.62

 
