 jump to example.com

Camera-trap research paves the way for global monitoring networks

Published Monday, Jul. 3, 2017, 8:57 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Biodiversity loss is one of the driving factors in ecosystem change, on par with climate change and human development. When one species, especially a large predator, disappears from an area, other populations will be affected, sometimes changing entire landscapes.

biodiversity

Camera-trap data from 96 carnivore species photographed across 12 countries, including this Sumatran tiger in Indonesia, were used to evaluate patterns in carnivore occupancy and richness across multiple spatial scales. Photo by S. Sunarto/WWF.

In recent years, there have been numerous calls for coordinated global monitoring networks to understand and mitigate the effects of ecosystem change and biodiversity loss around the world. A new study led by Lindsey Rich, who recently completed her doctorate in wildlife conservation in Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment, demonstrates that camera traps are one of the most effective methods of collecting this type of data.

The study was published online in Global Ecology and Biogeography.

Rich, along with researchers from universities, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations all over the world, compiled camera-trap data from 12 countries to evaluate the interchange between fine- and broad-scale processes impacting 96 species of mammalian carnivores, ranging from Arctic foxes to Sumatran tigers.

To begin the project, Rich reached out to national and international colleagues who were working on camera-trap research, including Marcella Kelly, professor in Virginia Tech’s Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation, and five of Kelly’s former graduate students: Zach Farris, S. Sunarto, Kanchan Thapa, Mamadou Kane, and Claudia Wultsch.

Camera traps, which are usually attached to trees or metal fence posts, allow researchers to collect data 24 hours a day in all weather conditions. They rely on motion- and heat-sensing technology to detect passing animals and then generate time- and date-stamped photographs.

Each researcher submitted camera-trap data collected during previous studies, along with a standardized data sheet including information from each specific project.

“That’s the strength of camera-trap data,” Rich said. “It can be used to address multiple questions at multiple spatial scales, and doesn’t just have to be shelved after a single project.”

Once Rich had collected data from each researcher, she worked with doctoral candidate Courtney Davis and Assistant Professor David Miller of the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management at Penn State University to analyze and compile the data.

“The initial stages can be a labor-intensive process, because you might be working with tens or hundreds of thousands of images, and you have to go through each and classify it based on the species photographed,” Rich explained.

Once the data was compiled, the researchers were able to use an occupancy modeling framework to estimate the probability that a particular carnivore species occupied each area, and how these species were affected by the availability of prey, habitat characteristics, and human influence.

Rich discovered that her research supported the ecological principle that despite differences in landscape and geographic region, prey availability can fundamentally determine carnivore distributions. The research also affirmed the notion that carnivore populations are affected by human development and influence.

“Globally and for the majority of study areas, carnivores were more likely to occupy areas with greater prey resources,” she said. “We also found that globally and for several specific study areas, carnivores were more likely to occupy protected areas, such as national parks, that were further from major roads.”

Rich noted that the study incorporates diverse design methods and that fine-scale information about landscapes and human development wasn’t readily available for every region represented in the study.

In the future, she explained, a global network collecting similar data will want to standardize camera-trap field methodologies to improve inferences, ensure that those inferences are reflective of the landscape, and allow researchers to look at species changes over long periods of time.

“We used the best spatial resolution data available at the time, but as information on vegetation, water availability, and human development becomes available at finer resolutions and broader spatial scales, other researchers conducting similar studies should take advantage of it,” said Rich, who is currently a post-doctoral researcher at the University of California, Berkeley.

Despite some limitations on the study, Rich is encouraged by the ease of bringing together so many collaborators from across the globe.

“All of the co-authors were incredibly receptive to contributing their data, including those I’d never worked with in the past,” she said. “Working together to build this collaborative effort was exciting, and it demonstrates that this type of effort can be achieved. Being able to bring together vast amounts of data in a global network will allow us to ask new questions and provide information at a pace necessary to keep up with policy and management decisions to address major environmental challenges in the future.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Third lane open on Route 29 widening project
Late surge results in 6-4 Hillcats win
Marc Edwards seminar for undergrad researchers will explore the prelude to Flint
Musicians to turn up the talent nightly at State Fair of Virginia
Shenandoah University researchers, Virginia ecologist wrap study of Abrams Creek Wetlands
Virginia insurance license exam fees eligible for GI Bill reimbursement
Turks top Winchester in sloppy VBL game
Squirrels drop fourth straight
Another one-run matchup bites Potomac
Crowdsourced Civil War-era digital archive helps interpret the past, present via Fourth of July
Lime Kiln Theater presents The Wood Brothers in concert
Virginia farmers planting more cotton, peanuts
Do environmentalists consider taking Yellowstone’s grizzly bear off the Endangered Species List good news or bad news?
Berkmar Drive extension now open to traffic
EPA indicates it will delay worker protection rule changes
Carroll, Craig Farm Bureaus receive grants for educational efforts
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 