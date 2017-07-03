Camera-trap research paves the way for global monitoring networks

Biodiversity loss is one of the driving factors in ecosystem change, on par with climate change and human development. When one species, especially a large predator, disappears from an area, other populations will be affected, sometimes changing entire landscapes.

In recent years, there have been numerous calls for coordinated global monitoring networks to understand and mitigate the effects of ecosystem change and biodiversity loss around the world. A new study led by Lindsey Rich, who recently completed her doctorate in wildlife conservation in Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment, demonstrates that camera traps are one of the most effective methods of collecting this type of data.

The study was published online in Global Ecology and Biogeography.

Rich, along with researchers from universities, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations all over the world, compiled camera-trap data from 12 countries to evaluate the interchange between fine- and broad-scale processes impacting 96 species of mammalian carnivores, ranging from Arctic foxes to Sumatran tigers.

To begin the project, Rich reached out to national and international colleagues who were working on camera-trap research, including Marcella Kelly, professor in Virginia Tech’s Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation, and five of Kelly’s former graduate students: Zach Farris, S. Sunarto, Kanchan Thapa, Mamadou Kane, and Claudia Wultsch.

Camera traps, which are usually attached to trees or metal fence posts, allow researchers to collect data 24 hours a day in all weather conditions. They rely on motion- and heat-sensing technology to detect passing animals and then generate time- and date-stamped photographs.

Each researcher submitted camera-trap data collected during previous studies, along with a standardized data sheet including information from each specific project.

“That’s the strength of camera-trap data,” Rich said. “It can be used to address multiple questions at multiple spatial scales, and doesn’t just have to be shelved after a single project.”

Once Rich had collected data from each researcher, she worked with doctoral candidate Courtney Davis and Assistant Professor David Miller of the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management at Penn State University to analyze and compile the data.

“The initial stages can be a labor-intensive process, because you might be working with tens or hundreds of thousands of images, and you have to go through each and classify it based on the species photographed,” Rich explained.

Once the data was compiled, the researchers were able to use an occupancy modeling framework to estimate the probability that a particular carnivore species occupied each area, and how these species were affected by the availability of prey, habitat characteristics, and human influence.

Rich discovered that her research supported the ecological principle that despite differences in landscape and geographic region, prey availability can fundamentally determine carnivore distributions. The research also affirmed the notion that carnivore populations are affected by human development and influence.