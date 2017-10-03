Caller impersonating Waynesboro Police officer: Scam alert

The Waynesboro Police Department has been alerted that an unknown scammer (claiming to be a police officer) has called citizens using the Police Department’s main line of (540)942-6675 claiming the citizen had committed fraud.

The citizen was to pay immediately for the fraud with Apple iTunes cards specifically from Rite Aid and call back a different phone number provided by the scammer. If this was not done, “warrants would be issued, and the citizen would be arrested.”

Any Waynesboro Police Department employee will identify themselves correctly and will never ask for money or payment such as this over the phone!