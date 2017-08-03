Call for Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund nominations

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund, a Charlottesville-based initiative designed to enhance artistic discovery and creativity, is seeking applications for its annual award celebrating inclusive art opportunities within the local community.

The award recognizes an artist with a disability or an individual/organization promoting art opportunities for those with disabilities within the Charlottesville-Albemarle area.

“The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund was created in May 2013 in honor of Mildred’s retirement from Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department after 33 years as Therapeutic Recreation Supervisor,” said Sarah Blech, a committee member for the Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund and therapeutic recreation manager for the City of Charlottesville. “The goal of the fund is to provide an annual recognition art award in addition to an individual art training scholarship program for individuals who have a disability or who work with individuals with disabilities.”

Details

Eligibility: Anyone who has made a difference in their life and/or others through art can be nominated for the award.

Anyone who has made a difference in their life and/or others through art can be nominated for the award. Submission Process: For nomination form and eligibility guidelines, contact Sarah Blech, 434-970-3264, blechs@charlottesville.org, Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Department, PO Box 911, Charlottesville, VA. 22902.

For nomination form and eligibility guidelines, contact Sarah Blech, 434-970-3264, blechs@charlottesville.org, Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Department, PO Box 911, Charlottesville, VA. 22902. Award Deadline: Nominations will be accepted August 15, 2017 through September 29, 2017.

Nominations will be accepted August 15, 2017 through September 29, 2017. Award Celebration: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 10 -11:30 am, at City Space.

In addition to recognizing artists and organizations supporting the arts, the Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund provides scholarship opportunities for individuals with disabilities in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area to take classes and workshops related to the arts and to further develop artistic skills and self-expression.