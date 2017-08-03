 jump to example.com

Call for Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund nominations

Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 12:01 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund, a Charlottesville-based initiative designed to enhance artistic discovery and creativity, is seeking applications for its annual award celebrating inclusive art opportunities within the local community.

The Mildred W. Spicer Arts FundThe award recognizes an artist with a disability or an individual/organization promoting art opportunities for those with disabilities within the Charlottesville-Albemarle area.

“The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund was created in May 2013 in honor of Mildred’s retirement from Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department after 33 years as Therapeutic Recreation Supervisor,” said Sarah Blech, a committee member for the Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund and therapeutic recreation manager for the City of Charlottesville. “The goal of the fund is to provide an annual recognition art award in addition to an individual art training scholarship program for individuals who have a disability or who work with individuals with disabilities.”

 

Details

  • Eligibility: Anyone who has made a difference in their life and/or others through art can be nominated for the award.
  • Submission Process: For nomination form and eligibility guidelines, contact Sarah Blech, 434-970-3264, blechs@charlottesville.org, Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Department, PO Box 911, Charlottesville, VA. 22902.
  • Award Deadline: Nominations will be accepted August 15, 2017 through September 29, 2017.
  • Award Celebration: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 10 -11:30 am, at City Space.

In addition to recognizing artists and organizations supporting the arts, the Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund provides scholarship opportunities for individuals with disabilities in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area to take classes and workshops related to the arts and to further develop artistic skills and self-expression.

 

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
How to successfully implement new business ideas
Richmond to receive additional federal resources to fight opioid epidemic
P-Nats survive late scare in 6-5 win over Lynchburg
Where the Mountains Meet the Sky: New exhibit at Wayne Theatre
Governors: Immediate action required to stabilize health insurance marketplaces
Augusta County announces tourism grant awards
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Inside the Wayne Theatre’s Shrek
Meet and greet with Dwight Gooden at P-Nats Aug. 19 game
Sen. Warner on Veterans Choice Program, V-A leases
New Veterans Services effort to help servicemembers transition to civilian life
UVA enlists robotic help to enhance blood testing
Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park announces special programs, events for August
European cross-cultural experience examines women’s Reformation history
Coming to Altria Theater: Second show added for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Sicnarf Loopstok has career night in 9-2 Hillcats win
Squirrels streak halted: Sea Dogs snag opener
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 