Calica homers in 7-3 Hillcats loss

Andrew Calica hit a three-run homer three batters into the game to give Lynchburg a 3-0 lead before an out was recorded. However, the Hillcats did not record a hit for the rest of the game and eventually lost 7-3 at Jim Perry Stadium Wednesday night

Sam Haggerty singled to begin the contest, and Willi Castro walked to put the first two men aboard. Calica belted his sixth home run of the season, giving him 40 RBIs for the year. Left-handed starter Brett Adcock found his groove after that, as did the two relievers who followed him. Lynchburg only had three walks the rest of the game and finished with three runs on two hits.

After Lynchburg’s big first inning, Buies Creek answered with an even bigger one. The Astros scored four runs on four hits. Randy Cesar had a two-run double, while Anthony Hermelyn had a two-run single in the frame. Buies Creek added an unearned run in the third and an unearned run in the seventh along with a run in the sixth inning to claim a four-run victory.

Sean Brady (1-1) took the loss in his second start with the Hillcats in 2017. He was charged with five runs, four earned, in four innings. Tanner Tully went the final four innings and allowed two runs, one earned while striking out one.

Lynchburg plays a rubber match against Buies Creek Thursday at 7 p.m. Aaron Civale (9-2, 2.69) will start for the Hillcats. The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.