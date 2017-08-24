Calica homers in 7-3 Hillcats loss
Published Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, 12:16 am
Front Page » Sports » Calica homers in 7-3 Hillcats loss
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Andrew Calica hit a three-run homer three batters into the game to give Lynchburg a 3-0 lead before an out was recorded. However, the Hillcats did not record a hit for the rest of the game and eventually lost 7-3 at Jim Perry Stadium Wednesday night
Sam Haggerty singled to begin the contest, and Willi Castro walked to put the first two men aboard. Calica belted his sixth home run of the season, giving him 40 RBIs for the year. Left-handed starter Brett Adcock found his groove after that, as did the two relievers who followed him. Lynchburg only had three walks the rest of the game and finished with three runs on two hits.
After Lynchburg’s big first inning, Buies Creek answered with an even bigger one. The Astros scored four runs on four hits. Randy Cesar had a two-run double, while Anthony Hermelyn had a two-run single in the frame. Buies Creek added an unearned run in the third and an unearned run in the seventh along with a run in the sixth inning to claim a four-run victory.
Sean Brady (1-1) took the loss in his second start with the Hillcats in 2017. He was charged with five runs, four earned, in four innings. Tanner Tully went the final four innings and allowed two runs, one earned while striking out one.
Lynchburg plays a rubber match against Buies Creek Thursday at 7 p.m. Aaron Civale (9-2, 2.69) will start for the Hillcats. The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion