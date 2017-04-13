Cadence wins 2016 Leadership in MedTech Award for contract manufacturing
Published Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017, 8:50 am
Front Page » Business » Cadence wins 2016 Leadership in MedTech Award for contract manufacturing
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Readers of Medical Design & Outsourcing magazine selected Cadence Inc. as a recipient of the 2016 Leadership in MedTech Award for Contract Manufacturing.
Leadership in MedTech is a growing industry recognition program that acknowledges medtech leadership across multiple disciplines.
“We are very excited and thankful for this recognition,” stated CEO Alan Connor. “We take special pride in that this award was voted on by the readers, many of whom are our customers. Being acknowledged with a Leadership in MedTech Award for Contract Manufacturing further validates our total commitment to our customers’ commercial success.”
Medical Design & Outsourcing magazine readers voted up until December 31, 2016. MDO announced the winners with the most votes in late February 2017, and Cadence received the official award this week.
About Cadence Inc.
Cadence is a single source manufacturing partner for medical device and diagnostics companies worldwide. Cadence provides end-to-end product realization solutions focused on best-in-class total value. Cadence employs more than 450 people with headquarters in Staunton, VA and other locations in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion