Cadence wins 2016 Leadership in MedTech Award for contract manufacturing

Readers of Medical Design & Outsourcing magazine selected Cadence Inc. as a recipient of the 2016 Leadership in MedTech Award for Contract Manufacturing.

Leadership in MedTech is a growing industry recognition program that acknowledges medtech leadership across multiple disciplines.

“We are very excited and thankful for this recognition,” stated CEO Alan Connor. “We take special pride in that this award was voted on by the readers, many of whom are our customers. Being acknowledged with a Leadership in MedTech Award for Contract Manufacturing further validates our total commitment to our customers’ commercial success.”

Medical Design & Outsourcing magazine readers voted up until December 31, 2016. MDO announced the winners with the most votes in late February 2017, and Cadence received the official award this week.

About Cadence Inc.

Cadence is a single source manufacturing partner for medical device and diagnostics companies worldwide. Cadence provides end-to-end product realization solutions focused on best-in-class total value. Cadence employs more than 450 people with headquarters in Staunton, VA and other locations in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.