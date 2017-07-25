 jump to example.com

Cadence Inc. announces special dividend, second quarter results

Published Tuesday, Jul. 25, 2017, 9:26 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Cadence Inc. announced unaudited results through the second quarter of 2017 including a 6% increase in revenue from continuing operations to $45.6 million compared to first half of 2016.

Earnings per share from continuing operations decreased 10% over prior year results to $2.10 per share.  Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations was down 4% at $8.8 million.  Earnings per share from total operations increased 38% over prior year first half results.

“We continue to see good revenue growth in our continuing business.” said Ken Cleveland, CFO.  “Compared to last year, earnings are being hampered by investments in growth opportunities.”

At its July 24th meeting, the Cadence Board of Directors approved a special dividend of $2.00 per share payable to shareholders of record July 24, 2017 on or before August 23, 2017. The special dividend represents the desire to maintain an optimal capital structure based on the company’s performance and opportunities and should not be seen as the beginning of a regular and predictable dividend policy.

cadence

 

About Cadence Inc. 

Cadence Inc. is a leading supplier of advanced products, technologies and services to medical device, life science, automotive, and industrial companies worldwide. Cadence develops solutions-oriented relationships with customers and provides highly technical solutions that enable improved product performance in clearly measurable ways.  Cadence employs more than 475 people worldwide with headquarters in Staunton, VA and other locations in Cranston, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, and Sturgeon Bay, WI.  More information on Cadence can be found at www.cadenceinc.com

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
William & Mary football’s Dedmon, Durant earn preseason All-CAA honors
VBL: Top teams in South Division face off tonight
P-Nats win wild one in extras
Augusta Health holds info session on resources for deaf, hard of hearing community
Virginia Tech grad student receives NIH fellowship to study risky behavior in teens
Tom, DeMasi headline 6-4 Hillcats victory
Hall closes door in ninth: Squirrels take opener
Third UVA golfer qualifies for U.S. Amateur
Five tips for content marketing like a pro
Coming to Altria Theater: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Rio Road/Greenbrier Drive signal in flash mode
Vehicle, dog stolen from parking lot in Staunton
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to make last Bristol Motor Speedway appearance
Dominion Energy seeks Request for Information on renewable energy generation
McAuliffe announces partnership to promote Virginia farmer veterans
Trustify to invest $1.04 million to expand IT agency in Arlington County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 